Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $606.60

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 606.60 ($8.20) and last traded at GBX 601.60 ($8.14), with a volume of 350417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 579.60 ($7.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 427.03.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

