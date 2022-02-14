Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRATF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. Traton has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

