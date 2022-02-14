Travala.com Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $82.21 million and $24.52 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,588,287 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

