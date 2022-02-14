Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

