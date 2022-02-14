Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Down 2.2%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 528 ($7.14). Approximately 195,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 239,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.31).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 530.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 649.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

