Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Down 2.2%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 528 ($7.14). Approximately 195,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 239,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.31).
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 530.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 649.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £816.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.
About Tremor International (LON:TRMR)
