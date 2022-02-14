Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Shares Up 1.2%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

