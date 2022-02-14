Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £15,974.20 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £15,974.20 ($21,601.35).
Shares of TRD stock traded down GBX 9.25 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 134.25 ($1.82). 20,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10. Triad Group plc has a one year low of GBX 68.55 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.
Triad Group Company Profile
