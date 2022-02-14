Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £15,974.20 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) insider Tim Eckes sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £15,974.20 ($21,601.35).

Shares of TRD stock traded down GBX 9.25 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 134.25 ($1.82). 20,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.10. Triad Group plc has a one year low of GBX 68.55 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 180.87 ($2.45). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides IT consultancy, solution, and resourcing services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; development and engineering; software and product design; program and project delivery; and support, operations, and maintenance services.

