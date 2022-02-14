Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMXN opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Trimax has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About Trimax

Trimax Corp. engages in the provision of natural skin care products. The firm’s products include body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, and candles through its subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc The company was founded on August 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

