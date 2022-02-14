Trimble Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Trimble in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $66.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.85. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after buying an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,151,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

