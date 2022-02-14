TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123 over the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

