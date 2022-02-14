TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.41. 321,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

