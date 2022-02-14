Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.89

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$37.89 and last traded at C$38.23, with a volume of 756105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.20.

TSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,122.20.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

