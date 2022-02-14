Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.90. 2,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 740,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after buying an additional 475,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after buying an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

