Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

