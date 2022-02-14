Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.70 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

