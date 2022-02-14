Truist Financial Weighs in on Playa Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 113.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $60,588.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 203,006 shares worth $1,564,632. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

