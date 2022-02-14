Truist Financial Weighs in on Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

TYL stock opened at $467.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.51. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,233,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

