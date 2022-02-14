Truist Financial Weighs in on Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 708.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 137,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 94,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.