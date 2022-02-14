Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,190 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.51.
TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
