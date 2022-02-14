Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,190 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $20.51.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

