Typhoon Network Price Down 40.8% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $199,564.07 and $2,361.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.