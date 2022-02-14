Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $64.76 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,668,981 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.