Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
Tyson Foods stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $64.76 and a 1-year high of $100.72.
In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,668,981 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 531.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
