U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lifted by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 94,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

