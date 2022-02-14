UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $659.42 and last traded at $659.42. 113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $775.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $781.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBGX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 6.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

