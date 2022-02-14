Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.42 Million

Analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to announce sales of $146.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $624.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $627.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $790.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDMY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Udemy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $334,541,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,000.

Shares of UDMY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94. Udemy has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.