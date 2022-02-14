Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.42 Million

Analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to announce sales of $146.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $624.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $627.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $790.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Udemy.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth $334,541,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,621,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,355,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,000.
Shares of UDMY opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94. Udemy has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $32.62.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
