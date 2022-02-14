UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.79

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 18087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in UGI by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UGI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

