Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,627. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.