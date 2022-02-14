UniMex Network (UMX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $118,092.00

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.53 million and $118,092.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06918108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.67 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006171 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,562,369 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

