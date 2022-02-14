United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

