UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.64% of UnitedHealth Group worth $13,390,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $474.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.14 and a 200-day moving average of $445.08. The company has a market capitalization of $446.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

