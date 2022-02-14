Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.79 and last traded at $107.03. 17,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,241,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.51.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,585,890 shares of company stock worth $279,393,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

