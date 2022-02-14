UnlimitedIP (UIP) 1-Day Volume Tops $9,638.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $9,638.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00105245 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

