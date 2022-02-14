UNUS SED LEO Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.98 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.60 billion and approximately $6.98 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.87 or 0.00013901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.07 or 0.00291333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

