UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Feb 14th, 2022

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 183.85 ($2.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 139.42 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.20 million and a PE ratio of 20.20.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.41), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,785.31).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

