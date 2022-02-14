UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 183.85 ($2.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 139.42 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.20 million and a PE ratio of 20.20.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

In other news, insider Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.41), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,785.31).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.