USA Truck (USAK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2022 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

2/7/2022 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/7/2022 – USA Truck had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Shares of USAK stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. 4,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

