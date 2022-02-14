USA Truck (USAK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/11/2022 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “
- 2/7/2022 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/7/2022 – USA Truck had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “
Shares of USAK stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. 4,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $225.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.09.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
