USDJ Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $4.51 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.99 or 0.06848433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.72 or 0.99831188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

