UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.86. UserTesting shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 1,104 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,472,083 shares of company stock worth $9,633,723.

Get UserTesting alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.