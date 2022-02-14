V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.85 billion-$11.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.87. 481,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,772. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

