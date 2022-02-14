Vai (VAI) Hits One Day Volume of $118,726.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002148 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $55.11 million and approximately $118,726.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

