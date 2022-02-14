Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Vale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.