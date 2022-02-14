Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,403 shares.The stock last traded at $404.73 and had previously closed at $405.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.21.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.