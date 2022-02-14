Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $249,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $319,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

