Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Cliffwater LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cliffwater LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,182 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.