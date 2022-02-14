Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VOO opened at $404.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.04 and its 200 day moving average is $416.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

