Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €92.68 ($105.32) and last traded at €93.00 ($105.68). Approximately 136,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €94.00 ($106.82).

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.33 ($118.56).

Get Varta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is €105.66 and its 200-day moving average is €120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.43.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.