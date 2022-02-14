VeChain Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. VeChain has a market cap of $3.52 billion and $255.29 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007895 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

