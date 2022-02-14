Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Tops $2.61

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00005989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $103.33 million and $819,245.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00292755 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000820 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.98 or 0.01172384 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,586,711 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.