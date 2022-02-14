Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.91 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $625.54 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002455 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003631 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000233 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,260,797,927 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

