Verasity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77.59 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $120.27 million and $77.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

