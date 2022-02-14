Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.18. 598,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.