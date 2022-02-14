VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.45 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $5.45 million and $20,842.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00037107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00105307 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

